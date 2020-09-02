Advertisement

LFCHD reports 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday. (MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 58.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 5,915. That’s the second-highest one-day increase in cases.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31

The health department says 44% of Lexington’s cases were reported in August alone. The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August

The health department also says 12 of the 58 COVID-related deaths were in August.

UK students also returned to campus in August and were part of widespread testing. If they quarantined in Lexington, they were counted amongst Lexington’s COVID totals.

We are expecting to get an update on testing numbers from UK on Wednesday.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 49,185 cases and 948 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

