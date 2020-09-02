Advertisement

Majority of new COVID cases in latest Lexington report are from UK

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Of the 122 new COVID cases the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported in their latest update, 89 are from the University of Kentucky.

Cases from the university currently make up 15 percent of all Fayette County cases, and the university is now advising students to remain on campus this upcoming Labor Day.

Because of the pandemic, UK changed the academic calendar so students can return home around Thanksgiving, which means students will be in class on Labor Day.

University officials are also encouraging students to stay on campus, especially with the uptick in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the health department, UK students now account for 880 of Fayette County’s 5,915 cases. Of those cases, 760 have been reported since Aug. 3, when UK began testing students returning to campus.

University officials say there are plenty of activities around campus for students to participate in on Labor Day, but some students were hoping to go home.

“This city different than where I’m used to being on Labor Day,” said freshman Kamirah Barnes. “Where I’m from, on Labor Day we usually have cookouts and stuff. [Here] it’s kind of rainy and cloudy, it’s not really as welcoming and warm as I’m used to, so it’s an adjustment.”

