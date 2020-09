LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Lexington.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

According to Lexington Police, the driver stayed at the scene. No charges are expected to be filed.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the crash.

