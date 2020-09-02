Advertisement

New state mask guidelines as Laurel Co. schools open for in-person teaching

Students and teachers are being directed to wear masks nearly all day.
Students and teachers are being directed to wear masks nearly all day.(WKYT/Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – With some schools opening to in-person instruction, there’s new COVID-19 guidance about masks.

Students and teachers are being told to keep them on nearly all day.

Thursday is the first day of the new school year with students in the classroom in Laurel County, and when kids return, state public health officials will be telling them that the masks need to be in place.

The only time students and staff are being told it is ok not to have a mask on is when eating or drinking. Otherwise, they need to stay covered up.

Laurel County is heading back about 3 and a half weeks before the Governor’s recommended start date. WKYT asked some in London about that.

“I know a lot of people may want to go back,” says parent Tracy Thompson. “I think it will be good eventually for the kids. But I think they are pushing it.”

“I know parents are anxious to get their kids to learn. But it’s just like throwing them into the fire. We already see what is happening with the colleges across the country,” says Jay Bruner.

The mask guidance is also for when students are on school buses. This does not include students or staff who have a medical waiver not to wear a mask.

WKYT has a call in to the Laurel County Superintendent this morning but has not heard back.

