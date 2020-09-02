Advertisement

Protest underway in Versailles calling for return of historic stained glass window to Leslie County

A group of protesters are outside Frontier Nursing University's campus in Versailles demanding the return of the stained glass to its home in Leslie County.
By Will Puckett
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Eastern Kentucky are at a Central Kentucky nursing school right now, protesting the removal of a historic stained glass window from their former campus in Leslie County.

WYMT’s Will Puckett is with the group in Versailles on what is now the main campus for Frontier Nursing University.

The glass came from the chapel that is on what was once the main campus in Hyden. A group upset about the move started a petition for the return on Change.org calling for its return to the mountains.

We will have more from the protest later today on WYMT.

You can read some of our previous stories here and here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

