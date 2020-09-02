Advertisement

Rowan Co. Clerk’s office vandalized overnight

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) – Crews are working right now to fix a damaged window at the Rowan County Clerk’s office, as police try to figure out who’s responsible.

“This is not the first thing you want to wake up to first thing early in the morning, says Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark.

Investigators say there are surveillance cameras in the area, so they’re looking at the videos from overnight.

They’re not sure exactly what charges this person could face - that typically depends on the intention or if it was an accident.

Officials tell WKYT it was a piece of steel that went through the window. They point out that it’s a thick window with two pieces of glass that are difficult to break, so it’s likely this was done on purpose.

Those who work at the courthouse can’t seem to figure out why someone would target the clerk’s office.

“We shouldn’t really have anyone disgruntled at us that bad,” says Clark. “To where they wouldn’t want to throw something in to break a window. So that’s why I think it’s just been somebody that’s just passing by and just didn’t have anything to do. Just threw a rock. I don’t think there was any animosity at anybody in the building. It was just someone with a grudge and something to throw.”

The Rowan County Clerk’s Office will be closed for the rest of the day while people clean up, but the rest of the courthouse is still open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morehead Police Department.

