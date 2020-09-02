Tiz the Law trainer makes controversial comments on protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The trainer for the current Kentucky Derby favorite ’Tiz the Law’ made controversial comments today on the recent protests in Louisville, ahead of protests planned for Derby weekend.

It’s no secret there’s some uncertainty over protests and the Derby this year. That was a factor in the decision to not have fans at the racetrack, and some trainers have concerns too.

That includes Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law’s trainer. He answered a lot of questions from reporters at Churchill Downs today, some about the atmosphere in the city.

Last week, Tagg said he was unsure about coming to Louisville because of recent protests. Today he said he still doesn’t know what’s going on, but it was a different comment that’s drawing criticism.

“I don’t know what these guys are going to do, these rioters, who knows? All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you,” Tagg said. “That’s what it looks like to me. I don’t know what to think about it.”

Neither Churchill Downs nor the Kentucky Derby has released a statement about the comments.

Tagg also trained Funny Cide, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2003.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.