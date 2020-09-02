Woodford Co. hopes to balance passing attack, triple option in 2020

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - When you lose 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns worth of production from a guy like Amartae Rice, you have to re-work your offensive balance and that process is well underway at Woodford County High School.

“We are a triple option team, but we are going to throw it a lot more this year,” said Woodford County head coach Dennis Johnson. “Our QB Bryce Patterson is going to be a junior. He got extremely better, worked his butt off, went to trainings all summer, he’s going to lead us so we are going to throw it a lot more.”

If you like the ground and pound, don’t worry. The Yellow Jackets still have a two-headed monster in the backfield led by Jackson Geilear. As for the rest of the roster, Woodford County returns five starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s six-win team.

“We graduated a lot of good seniors, but we had some young guys step up and play so we have a 50/50 mix between older and younger guys, so we got some guys who have some football experience.”

One of those guys is Division 1 prospect JD Alexander. He’s the heart and soul of the Yellow Jacket defense and has his eyes on a playoff win his senior season.

“One of the main goals is to win the district and the district championship and win our first playoff game,” said Alexander. “We haven’t done that in a long time, so are trying to change things around here.”

