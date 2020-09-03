8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln Co. – but where are the victims?

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky is edging closer to having 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office reports that eight recent cases are from Lincoln County.

Of the newly reported COVID-19 related deaths from Lincoln County, the first 3 were reported over the weekend, then by the early part of the week, that number jumped to a total of 8 deaths.

Those numbers provide a bit of a mystery, however, because WKYT has not been able to find out anything about any of the victims.

Calls or checks of the local funeral homes or their websites revealed that none of the 8 reported victims had services in Lincoln County, despite the Governor’s numbers which tie all the victims to Lincoln County.

The coroner is not aware of any COVID-19 deaths but said he would normally not be called about illness-related deaths.

There is a nursing home in Stanford that did have more than 100 active cases last summer, but it’s not clear if any of the victims were residents there.

All that is certain is that there are 6 men and 2 women ranging in age from 61 to 97 who died and are somehow tied to Lincoln County.

“Just hearing that, 8 people in so short of time, it’s really disturbing. I hope people take it seriously. That this is real. We need to protect one another,” says Stanford Interim Mayor Jerry Wilkinson.

Local officials have questioned if the numbers are possibly dated. Two funeral home directors did say they conducted COVID-19 related funerals 6 weeks to 2 months ago, but none recently.

WKYT has reached out to the Lincoln County Health Department for clarification, but have been told the director is not available Thursday.

