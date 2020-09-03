Advertisement

8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln Co. – but where are the victims?

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky is edging closer to having 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office reports that eight recent cases are from Lincoln County.

Of the newly reported COVID-19 related deaths from Lincoln County, the first 3 were reported over the weekend, then by the early part of the week, that number jumped to a total of 8 deaths.

Those numbers provide a bit of a mystery, however, because WKYT has not been able to find out anything about any of the victims.

Calls or checks of the local funeral homes or their websites revealed that none of the 8 reported victims had services in Lincoln County, despite the Governor’s numbers which tie all the victims to Lincoln County.

The coroner is not aware of any COVID-19 deaths but said he would normally not be called about illness-related deaths.

There is a nursing home in Stanford that did have more than 100 active cases last summer, but it’s not clear if any of the victims were residents there.

All that is certain is that there are 6 men and 2 women ranging in age from 61 to 97 who died and are somehow tied to Lincoln County.

“Just hearing that, 8 people in so short of time, it’s really disturbing. I hope people take it seriously. That this is real. We need to protect one another,” says Stanford Interim Mayor Jerry Wilkinson.

Local officials have questioned if the numbers are possibly dated. Two funeral home directors did say they conducted COVID-19 related funerals 6 weeks to 2 months ago, but none recently.

WKYT has reached out to the Lincoln County Health Department for clarification, but have been told the director is not available Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School

FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk talks education & COVID-19 at Lexington Forum

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As frustration over virtual learning grows among some parents of Fayette County students, many are asking questions of school leaders.

News

Is Fayette Co. ready for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
When a COVID-19 vaccine does become available, there are still many questions about how it will be distributed to the public.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 2 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Regional

Louisville’s King Louis XVI statue removed due to ‘safety concerns’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The King Louis XVI statue located in downtown Louisville is being removed due the safety concerns, according to the Mayor’s Press office.

Latest News

Lexington

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Breaking

Thousands lose power in Lexington Thursday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened at 6:53 a.m. Thursday morning in the Jacobson Park area of Lexington.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain potential

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of these rounds of showers & storms will have plenty of potential to bring some real soakers to the region.

News

Louisville Metro Police Department making plans to respond to Derby day protests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Louisville Police are still expecting large crowds Derby day outside of Churchill Downs.

News

Facebook group grows as more Fayette Co. parents express online learning frustrations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
From system crashes to chrome books not working, over 600 parents inside a Facebook group say they are waiting for answers from Fayette County Public Schools.