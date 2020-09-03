Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air moving into the forecast

(Victoria Vitkovska | storyblocks)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a cold front sweeps through Friday, a blast of Fall air will fill into the Commonwealth with below-average temperatures and lower humidity.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in eastern and southern Kentucky as we continue through this evening and into tonight. These rain chances are with the first dissipating front that is moving through our region. Temperatures will stay around the mid-70s this evening and fall into the 60s tonight for a nicer feel with dry conditions.

By Monday morning, temperatures will start the mid to lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Then as we head through the morning and afternoon hours, the final cold front will push through our region with a few more isolated to scattered showers. Behind the front, a much better feel will return the forecast with humidity levels lowering, and some breezy winds will bring in cooler air. Highs on Friday will only reach around the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds returning behind the front.

We’ll keep the Autumn air around through the weekend with lower humidity levels lasting as well. Highs will only top out in the mid-70s on Saturday and then lower 80s on Sunday. By the next work week, temperatures will bounce back into the 80s only for a short while before another system moves in by the second half of the week. This second system will bring back heavy showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and Thursday, but it will bring yet another cold front that could send us back into our Fall feel by next week as well.

