Facebook group grows as more Fayette Co. parents express online learning frustrations

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From system crashes to chrome books not working, over 600 parents inside a Facebook group say they are waiting for answers from Fayette County Public Schools.

The group called “Let them learn in Fayette County” was created Monday and by Wednesday parents and teachers poured in to share their own challenges with online instruction.

WKYT spoke to three parents Wednesday about the struggles. All three parents say they would rather their children be learning inside a classroom but was willing to adjust when the district voted to begin the year online. They say now they and others are overwhelmed with nowhere to turn.

“The chrome books are not efficient for what we need, they are not built for what we need,” said Parent Kristen Childress. “The ZOOM platform is not built for what we need. They crash, they reboot, they freeze, the audio and internet spectrum is terrible.”

Greg Prince created the group after wondering about the problems other parents like him were experiencing. He found there were many just like him asking Fayette County Public Schools for help but never receiving a response. He says the page is to show a need and demand change before children across the city continue to fall behind.

“For my kindergartner, it’s essentially useless,” said Prince. “It breaks my heart to watch him put headphones on and stare at a computer screen.”

Meanwhile Jamie Downs has pulled her child out of public school because of the issues and placed her child in private school.

“By trying this platform we all had the best interests and keeping them home is the safest thing,” said Downs. “Unfortunately it is failing. Nobody is learning and everyone is stressed out.”

The group says teachers are not the problem and says they are only doing what they are able to do under the circumstances. Leaders are now planning protests at Fayette County Public Schools office until change is met.

