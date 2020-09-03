Advertisement

Father Jim Sichko makes a plea for his devastated hometown in Texas

By Sam Dick
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -His home is in Central Kentucky, but he travels the globe as a missionary for the Pope. Now his hometown of Orange, Texas needs him. Hurricane Laura smashed the Gulf Coast, and that included roaring through Father Jim’s hometown. The Catholic Priest is organizing a relief effort for the people cleaning up and trying to rebuild. Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, a live discussion with Father Jim on what he needs, and why it’s important to lend a helping hand to hurricane victims.

