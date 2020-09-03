Advertisement

Former Ky. school superintendent arrested in Florida

File image of former Montgomery Co. Schools Superintendent Joshua Powell.
File image of former Montgomery Co. Schools Superintendent Joshua Powell.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Sep. 3, 2020
EAST NAPLES, Fla. (WKYT) –

A former school superintendent whose contract wasn’t renewed in 2015 has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report that Joshua Powell was reported missing after a warrant was issued for his arrest in July.

Court documents accuse him of strangulation.

Powell’s superintendent and principal certificates were revoked in Kentucky until this year after he was accused of unlawful and unethical practices surrounding the handling of some employees.

He had served as superintendent for Montgomery and Union County schools.

