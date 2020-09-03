Franklin Co. will fly in 2020 with offense, defense and new field

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County had a dominant 2019 season, winning eleven straight to start the year, but a playoff loss to Louisville Central has the Flyers hungrier than ever.

Franklin County returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense from that 11-1 team, including two of the most explosive playmakers in the state.

“Offensively, we are going to return Nick Broyles at quarterback. He will be a three-year starter,” said head coach Eddie James. “He has been a 2,500 yard passer and 1,000 yard rusher last two years, so we are expecting big things from him.”

“We got Fred Farrier out playing receiver. He is a kid with 15-20 D1 offers. He is a special talent and a great leader,” added James.

The defense is loaded as well. The Flyers are a a fast and physical unit that has helped shape their program’s culture.

“This is year No. 4 for me as the head coach,” said James. “To have those guys that know our system and know what we expect of them, it’s good and we can breathe a little bit.”

The Flyers are also set to play on beautiful, brand new turf in 2020.

“We are excited. We are excited for all of our kids. Not just our football players, but our band and soccer will play on it. It’s going to be good for our community. I think it’s something we can be proud of and our kids are excited to get on it next week.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.