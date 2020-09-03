Advertisement

George Rogers Clark has a wealth of talent back in 2020

The Cardinals enter 2020 with plenty of confidence and a lot of talent
Clark County football
Clark County football(Lee K. Howard)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In his first two years in Winchester, coach Oliver Lucas has resurrected the George Rogers Clark football program, going 7-7 and 7-5 respectively. Year three could be his best. The Cardinals enter 2020 with plenty of confidence and a lot of talent following a long and productive summer of conditioning.

“It was a lot on yourself, like individual work,” said tight end Dylan Robinson. “That’s how most of it turned out, and now that we can all be out here together, which is when we are truly going to show what we got.”

“For me I like it, “said Lucas. “I’d rather not have to have all that long drawn out and all that. I like to get ready and be ready to go.”

Coach Lucas has an experienced and talented team back for another season, and he isn’t making any apologies.

“I mean, I got the leading 6A rusher here,” said Lucas. “My quarterback is outstanding. I got my best offensive line that I’ve had in I don’t know when. So we’ve got everything covered skillwise. Our defense is really good.”

That rusher he’s referring to is senior Azariah Isreal, who last season rushed for 2,346 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“He’s very fast,” said defensive lineman Trace Mitchell. “He can cut very good. I mean he’s a great athlete. You don’t see a lot of those at one of these schools.”

If his name is tough to remember, just call him what his coach does, ooh-wee.

“Oh that’s something I’ve always called great running backs,” said Lucas. “If you can make them miss, you got an ooh-wee.”

