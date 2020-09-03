Laurel Co. woman found safe after Golden Alert issued

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Virginia Ruth Gross was found safe.

A Golden Alert has been issued by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office for an 86-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Rd., five miles south of London around 8 p.m.

The sheriff says she was last seen wearing a blouse and pants below the knee, but aren’t sure of the colors.

The woman reportedly has dementia, the sheriff’s office says.

If you know the whereabouts of Virginia, you’re asked to contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

