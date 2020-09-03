Advertisement

Is Fayette Co. ready for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine?

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – When a COVID-19 vaccine does become available, there are still many questions about how it will be distributed to the public.

Health officials have been saying a vaccine could come anytime between the end of this year or early next year.

This summer the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by October 1 in preparation for the earliest possible release of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC has also urged governors to be prepared for the distribution of a vaccine by November 1 – just two days before the election.

Governor Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Doctor Steven Stack have been calling on Kentuckians to wear masks and practice social distancing as the state waits for a vaccine.

Polling shows many Americans are skeptical about getting the vaccine. Some Lexingtonians shared their thoughts.

“I will take it because I’m just trying to be healthy. I’ve heard a lot of people talking about ‘It’s government control.’ I don’t really believe that, it’s just to keep you safe,” says Matt Quca, who plans to get the vaccine when it’s available.

WKYT has reached out to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and UK Healthcare. They say they have not received any information about drafting a vaccination plan. They think that responsibility is being left up to state health spots.

WKYT has also reached out to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services to find out what vaccination plans may be in place for Kentucky.

