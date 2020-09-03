Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain potential

Showers & storms will weaken as the day progresses.
Showers & storms will weaken as the day progresses.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of these rounds of showers & storms will have plenty of potential to bring some real soakers to the region.

There is plenty of moisture available for these storms to stay alive and bring some heavy rain. A boundary is sitting pretty close to us and works as an imaginary atmospheric road. You will see big waves of energy swing by and enhance our storm chances. As each goes by, expect rain to really pick up in intensity and coverage.

Another front will drop in form the northwest to push out any remaining energy. All of this wet weather will finally settle down for a few days. Just long enough to enjoy some really nice weather for the holiday weekend. You will get every aspect of fall-like weather. The dry days and those crisp nights. It has all kinds of potential!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

