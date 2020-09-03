Advertisement

Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has made changes to its mentorship program because of the lack of funding.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has made changes to its mentorship program because of the lack of funding.(Big Brothers Big Sisters)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders of nonprofits from across Kentucky asked for more federal funding Thursday morning.

The Kentucky Nonprofit Network hosted multiple agencies for the conversation.

The CEOs say more Kentuckians will suffer if nonprofits aren’t included in upcoming legislation. Kentucky nonprofit leaders say if lawmakers delay federal funding, it will cause a ripple effect that will cause Kentuckians to suffer.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass has made changes to its mentorship program because of the lack of funding.

CEO Andrea Ooten says the agency has reallocated funding to better meet the needs of the families it serves.

Instead of more big and little pairings and programming, the staff is sending referrals for assistance with paying bills and buying groceries.

Ooten says if one nonprofit fails, another one will do the same, and harm the families it serves, and the people it employs, too.

“We had to lay another staff member off, those are having impacts on people on a personal level, for our agency,” Ooten said. “It’s also going to impact the number of children that we’re able to serve this year and into the future because we’ll have to go into a rebuilding process.”

Ooten says because of the pandemic, families will continue to have greater needs for their services and other nonprofits.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday COVID-19 update

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Father Jim Sichko makes a plea for his devastated hometown in Texas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
Hurricane Laura ripped up the Gulf Coast, including the little town of Orange, Texas. Father Jim Sichko of Madison County grew up there, and is organizing a relief effort for hurricane victims.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air moving into the forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a final cold front moves through Friday, Fall air returns for the weekend ahead

News

Lexington businesses adapt to different kind of Derby this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrea Walker
With no fans in the stands, and the governor’s latest request to keep gatherings small, the Kentucky Derby will be different this year.

Latest News

State

Something just didn’t seem quite right about this license plate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police stopped a vehicle in Millersburg after something just didn’t seem right about a license plate...

News

Former Ky. school superintendent arrested in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former school superintendent whose contract wasn’t renewed in 2015 has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida.

Back to School

FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk talks education & COVID-19 at Lexington Forum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As frustration over virtual learning grows among some parents of Fayette County students, many are asking questions of school leaders.

News

8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln Co. – but where are the victims?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky is edging closer to having 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

News

Is Fayette Co. ready for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
When a COVID-19 vaccine does become available, there are still many questions about how it will be distributed to the public.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 5 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.