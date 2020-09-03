Advertisement

King Guillermo to miss Kentucky Derby with a fever

The defection of King Guillermo leaves the Kentucky Derby field with 17 starters.
King Guillermo will not run in the Kentucky Derby.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - King Guillermo will miss Saturday’s Kentucky Derby with a fever.

Owner Victor Martinez of Victoria’s Ranch reported Thursday that Tampa Bay Derby (GII) winner will miss the Run for the Roses.

“To race in a race like the Derby we need him at 100 percent,” Avila said. “We aren’t going to be able to demonstrate how good he is like this. I think we are going to have plenty of time to show his quality. He’s going to be a great horse and everybody knows we have to take care of the horse first. The next step is to try to get him ready for the Preakness and go from there.”

Martinez added, “The sad part is that Juan said yesterday was his best day here. When we left the track in the morning following training and came back in the afternoon for feed time, we discovered he had a fever. It’s just the sad part about this game.”

With King Guillermo scratched, 17 horses will run in the Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

