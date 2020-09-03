Advertisement

Ky. Ag Commissioner Quarles elected president of national agriculture group

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been elected president of a national association representing the leaders of state agriculture departments across the country.

Quarles was selected Thursday during the annual meeting of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

In his role, Quarles say he’ll focus on expanding trade, reducing food insecurity and building partnerships to support veterans who go into farming.

Quarles’ office says he becomes the first Kentucky agriculture commissioner to be elected president or hold office in the national organization since Billy Ray Smith.

Smith served as president of the national organization in 2001-2002.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Franklin Co. will fly in 2020 with offense, defense and new field

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Franklin County returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense from that 11-1 team in 2019.

State

Nine Kentucky airports receiving federal funds to improve infrastructure, traveler experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Nine Kentucky airports are receiving millions of dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.

Back to School

Six months later, Harrison Co. schools set to begin classes again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
It’s been six months since Harrison County reported Kentucky’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, forcing schools to close immediately.

News

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ky. passes 50K; positivity rate now 4.53 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Father Jim Sichko makes a plea for his devastated hometown in Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Hurricane Laura ripped up the Gulf Coast, including the little town of Orange, Texas. Father Jim Sichko of Madison County grew up there, and is organizing a relief effort for hurricane victims.

State

Kentucky nonprofits in need of funding as pandemic wears on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Leaders of nonprofits from across Kentucky asked for more federal funding Thursday morning.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air moving into the forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a final cold front moves through Friday, Fall air returns for the weekend ahead

News

Lexington businesses adapt to different kind of Derby this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
With no fans in the stands, and the governor’s latest request to keep gatherings small, the Kentucky Derby will be different this year.

State

Something just didn’t seem quite right about this license plate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police stopped a vehicle in Millersburg after something just didn’t seem right about a license plate...

News

Former Ky. school superintendent arrested in Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former school superintendent whose contract wasn’t renewed in 2015 has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida.