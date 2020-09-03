Advertisement

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. (MGN Image)
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday. (MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 58.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 6,035. That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases. This comes after Tuesday’s report was the second-highest.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The health department also says 12 of the 58 COVID-related deaths were in August.

UK students also returned to campus in August and were part of widespread testing. If they quarantined in Lexington, they were counted amongst Lexington’s COVID totals.

According to the health department, 89 out of the 122 cases in their COVID update from Tuesday were connected to the university. There’s no word yet on how many cases in Wednesday’s report were connected to UK.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 49,991 cases and 966 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Thousands lose power in Lexington Thursday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened at 6:53 a.m. Thursday morning in the Jacobson Park area of Lexington.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain potential

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of these rounds of showers & storms will have plenty of potential to bring some real soakers to the region.

News

Louisville Metro Police Department making plans to respond to Derby day protests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Louisville Police are still expecting large crowds Derby day outside of Churchill Downs.

Latest News

News

Facebook group grows as more Fayette Co. parents express online learning frustrations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
From system crashes to chrome books not working, over 600 parents inside a Facebook group say they are waiting for answers from Fayette County Public Schools.

News

Laurel Co. woman found safe after Golden Alert issued

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel Sheriff's Office says 86-year-old Virginia Ruth Gross was last seen off Walter Eversole Rd. just south of London.

News

UK student receives “informal warning” after hanging banners detailing racist incidents on campus without approval

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a statement, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said Gardner’s message and goals are correct and the university wants to work with him and other students in creating a more just and equitable community

News

Home & About - Travis Denning (Sept. 2, 2020)

Updated: 15 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Fayette Co. school’s homework question about police being criticized

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools says an assignment asked students to answer four questions after reading an article about the NBA playoff games being postponed following player boycotts.