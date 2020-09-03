LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 58.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 6,035. That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases. This comes after Tuesday’s report was the second-highest.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

112 cases, Aug. 27

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

100 cases, July 23

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

110 cases, March

143 cases, April

507 cases, May

793 cases, June

1,702 cases, July

2,538 cases, August

The health department also says 12 of the 58 COVID-related deaths were in August.

UK students also returned to campus in August and were part of widespread testing. If they quarantined in Lexington, they were counted amongst Lexington’s COVID totals.

According to the health department, 89 out of the 122 cases in their COVID update from Tuesday were connected to the university. There’s no word yet on how many cases in Wednesday’s report were connected to UK.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 49,991 cases and 966 deaths.

