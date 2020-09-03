Advertisement

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Video from a Lincoln City Council meeting has gone viral, after a man proposed changing the name of boneless chicken wings. Ander Christensen of Lincoln prefers them to be called ’buffalo style chicken tenders’ or ’saucy nugs’, saying the meat in the so-called boneless wings doesn’t come from an actual wing.

Ander said he’s been planning to bring this to city council for weeks. After hearing several discussions related to COVID-19, he wanted to bring up a light-hearted issue to make people laugh. But it’s also one he’s very passionate about.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs at best.”

Ander is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least,” Roy said. “The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country have been tweeting the video in favor of his movement. But some big wing businesses are going against it.

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Ander said. “Some have actively put out wanted signs for me for saying slander. They say ‘nugs’ is not a part of what’s in their chicken tenders.”

Ander is not stopping with local officials. He wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that’s bipartisan that people can get behind and know that he’s the man to solve the issues,” Ander said.

As of now, Ander remains pretty saucy since the city council hasn’t responded yet. He plans to push his presidential candidacy by creating t-shirts that say #saucynugsforpresident.

Ander said he’s not against other people eating boneless wings, but if you do, you’ve got to use bleu cheese sauce.

“If you dip it in ranch, it’s like bedazzling Indiana Jones’ hat. It might look interesting, but it certainly doesn’t belong,” Ander said.

Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.
Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School

FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk talks education & COVID-19 at Lexington Forum

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
As frustration over virtual learning grows among some parents of Fayette County students, many are asking questions of school leaders.

News

8 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln Co. – but where are the victims?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky is edging closer to having 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19.

News

Is Fayette Co. ready for mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccine?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
When a COVID-19 vaccine does become available, there are still many questions about how it will be distributed to the public.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 2 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Regional

Louisville’s King Louis XVI statue removed due to ‘safety concerns’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The King Louis XVI statue located in downtown Louisville is being removed due the safety concerns, according to the Mayor’s Press office.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Lies about COVID and kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Part IV in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 3rd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases; total passes 6K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Breaking

Thousands lose power in Lexington Thursday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened at 6:53 a.m. Thursday morning in the Jacobson Park area of Lexington.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain potential

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of these rounds of showers & storms will have plenty of potential to bring some real soakers to the region.

News

Louisville Metro Police Department making plans to respond to Derby day protests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Louisville Police are still expecting large crowds Derby day outside of Churchill Downs.