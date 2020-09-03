Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police Department making plans to respond to Derby day protests

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE3) - Louisville Police are still expecting large crowds Derby day outside of Churchill Downs.

Several protests are planned for Saturday, so LMPD is making a plan to keep people safe.

“In an effort to keep those persons who want to protest safe, and in an effort to keep the general public who live and work in that space safe, we will try and funnel these persons with different viewpoints into specific areas to prevent confrontation between those groups,” Maj. Aubrey Gregory said.

Also, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD representatives on Wednesday announced traffic closures for the upcoming Kentucky Derby weekend.

