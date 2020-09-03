Louisville’s King Louis XVI statue removed due to ‘safety concerns’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The King Louis XVI statue located in downtown Louisville is being removed due the safety concerns, according to the Mayor’s Press office.

Crews began working to remove the statue, which is located at 6th and Jefferson streets, around 7 a.m. Thursday.

King Louis XVI statue being removed due to safety concerns. Crews started at 7 am. Statement from city: “The statue, which is made from marble, has sustained recent significant damage, including spray paint vandalism, surface abrasion from cleaning, and breakage on the figure’s arms and feet. Due to the material and condition of the statue, it cannot be reasonably cleaned and restored on-site.” Posted by Phylicia Ashley WAVE 3 News on Thursday, September 3, 2020

City officials said the decision to remove the statue was made because of the statue’s condition. They are concerned further destruction could cause the statue to injure people in the area.

The marble statue has sustained recent damage from spray paint, surface abrasion cleaning and breakage on the arms and feet. Officials said due to the condition and material, the statue cannot be cleaned and restored on site.

The statue will be taken to a city storage facility.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.