Nine Kentucky airports receiving federal funds to improve infrastructure, traveler experience

Several planes waiting to take off from runway 22 at Blue Grass Airport
Several planes waiting to take off from runway 22 at Blue Grass Airport(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nine Kentucky airports are receiving millions of dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.

The $94.5 million grant, through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), also includes nearly $11.9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Kentucky’s airports connect their communities to the region and the world. I’m proud the CARES Act continues to deliver for these facilities, the men and women who work there, and all the travelers who enjoy them,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.

The list of airports receiving funds includes Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport:

Nine Kentucky airports are receiving millions of dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen local infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.(Office of Senator McConnell)

