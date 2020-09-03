Advertisement

Reds mourn death of Tom Seaver

Seaver won 75 games for the Reds from 1978-1982 while accumulating a .620 winning percentage.
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo, location not known. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died on Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, OH -The Cincinnati Reds offer condolences to the family, friends and former teammates of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who died earlier today at age 75.

“Tom Seaver was one of the best and most inspirational pitchers to play the game,” said Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini. “We are grateful that Tom’s Hall of Fame career included time with the Reds. We are proud to count his name among the greats in the Reds Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”

Seaver won 75 games for the Reds from 1978-1982 while accumulating a .620 winning percentage. He was a National League All-Star for the Reds in 1978 and 1981, and in a 4-0 win vs the Cardinals on July 16, 1978 he threw his only career no-hitter.

The 12-time All-Star won 3 Cy Young Awards and 3 ERA titles. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1992 and joined the Reds Hall of Fame, along with Tom Browning and Lee May, during induction ceremonies in 2006.

