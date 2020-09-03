Advertisement

Six months later, Harrison Co. schools set to begin classes again

Superintendent Burchett hopes to have students back in classrooms by September 28.
Superintendent Burchett hopes to have students back in classrooms by September 28.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) – It’s been six months since Harrison County reported Kentucky’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, forcing schools to close immediately.

Since then, they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this year’s round of virtual learning, as students prepare to log into their classes next Tuesday.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Harry Burchett says the district spent the summer setting up several resources like guidance for parents, technical support phone numbers, and mental health outlets.

All of these are new challenges schools have faced because of the pandemic.

They’ve also worked with local businesses and churches to set up hotspots for students without internet access.

Burchett calls it “a full community effort.”

“We know that this is a moving target, it’s going to change daily and weekly, certainly weekly. And so we have to be flexible, we have to be able to move with the virus, what it’s doing in our community and to our students and our staff,” says Superintendent Burchett.

Burchett says right now the focus is on virtual learning, but they’re hoping to be back in the classroom by September 28, or as soon as the governor advises it’s safe to do so.

Superintendent Burchett also says he’s proud of how the district has continued serving meals to students since schools closed in March.

