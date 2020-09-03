Advertisement

Thousands without power in Lexington

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A power outage has left thousands without power in Lexington.

It happened at 6:53 a.m. Thursday morning in the Jacobson Park area of Lexington.

According to Kentucky Utilities, 2,676 people are without power at this time.

Crews expect the power to be restored at 9:30 a.m. KU said an investigation into the cause of the outage is underway.

The outage is affecting people in the Andover Hills, Walnut Ridge and Andover Forest areas of the city.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

