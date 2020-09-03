Advertisement

UK student receives “informal warning” after hanging banners detailing racist incidents on campus without approval

The banners were hung in several different spots around campus, each one detailing a racist incident that a student experienced at UK.
The banners were hung in several different spots around campus, each one detailing a racist incident that a student experienced at UK.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Black Lives Matter is a movement happening from the streets of our nation’s capital to the campus of the University of Kentucky.

“We shared some stories that students were brave enough to tell me, stories of identity-based violence on campus,” UK student Khari Gardner said.

Khari Gardner is helping lead that effort on campus with his group Movement for Black Lives UK. On Aug. 15, the group hung banners around campus that detailed racist incidents students experienced.

Gardner said he got an email from the university saying they were initiating a code of conduct violation nearly two weeks after the banners were hung.

“It took me off guard,” Gardner said. “It seemed pretty retaliatory and delayed in nature.”

It’s didn’t take long for people to come to Gardner’s defense. The local chapter of the NAACP sent a letter to UK asking that the university not “re-traumatize and victimize students by denying them the opportunity to speak about their experiences on campus.”

In Gardner’s conduct meeting, he said he was given an informal warning for violating the building signage policy.

But in a statement, UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said Gardner’s message and goals are correct and the university wants to work with students in creating a more just and equitable community.

“I view this as a resetting point in conversations with the administration,” Gardner said. “Over the summer, we’ve had some hostile, intense negotiations with them on how to move forward with diversity, anti-racism, and inclusion initiatives, but I feel like now we’re at a new point where we can continue working forward and working together.”

Moving forward, Gardner said the group will try to work with the university to follow any rules or policies but will still make sure their voices are heard.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Home & About - Travis Denning (Sept. 2, 2020)

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

News

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

News

Fayette Co. school’s homework question about police being criticized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools says an assignment asked students to answer four questions after reading an article about the NBA playoff games being postponed following player boycotts.

Sports

Woodford Co. hopes to balance passing attack, triple option in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
When you lose 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns worth of production from a guy like Amartae Rice, you have to re-work your offensive balance.

Latest News

Sports

Preakness will run without fans in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fans who already bought tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Preakness or get a full refund.

News

Fans, friends, families: Central KY HS Football programs grapple with attendance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Friday Night Lights return to Kentucky in nine days.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | The cost of political misinformation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part III in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Former president of well-known Ky. bank pleads guilty to embezzlement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Thomas Hinkebein, a 59-year-old and former president of Whitaker Bank, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank officer.

Lexington

Bystander hurt in Fayette Mall shooting facing federal charge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the bystanders hurt the deadly shooting at Fayette Mall has been arrested on a federal warrant.