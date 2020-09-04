Advertisement

A longtime Derby Eve Party still looks to support its charities

The Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party cancelled
The Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party cancelled(Bill Morgan)
By Sam Dick
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Since the 1980′s Bill Morgan has attracted people of all walks of life to his annual, Derby Eve party. The Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party is usually held at his tire store on North Broadway at Louden Avenue. From judges and college coaches to everyday folks, it welcomed in hundreds of people the night before the big race. But not this year. Like many traditional, popular events, coronavirus shut it down. It’s also hurting the charities helped by these events. Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington the founder of this unique event, Bill Morgan, joins us for a live talk about how he’s still trying to help his charitable causes.

