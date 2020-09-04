Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After today’s cold front, a much better brand of air arrives for the holiday weekend with lower humidity levels and below-average temperatures.

A broken line of showers will continue to push through southeastern Kentucky for the evening ahead but should be out of the state by late this evening and early tonight. Behind this front, drier and cooler air will be filling in from the northwest, and you should be able to feel the difference as we continue through the evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool through the 70s this evening and even into the lower 60s by late tonight for a nice feel. Skies should be clearing up tonight as well.

By Saturday morning, many areas will wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s, and some valley areas may even hit the upper 40s for a cool start. We couldn’t ask for a better feeling weekend as low humidity levels will be sticking around with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours will only top out in the mid to upper 70s with a few southern areas possibly hitting 80.

We keep the dry weather going through the remainder of the holiday weekend on Sunday and even into Monday with lower humidity levels. However, as we continue into the next work week, a summer feel will, unfortunately, be returning as we await our next system. Highs on Sunday will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s, but then by Monday and through much of this next week, highs will reach the mid-80s. Our next system is being tricky to forecast as it’s a cut-off low-pressure system that will be slowly moving through the great plains and into our region. As of now, it looks like our pattern will get active again by late next week, and then another cool down comes for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.