As COVID-19 outbreak continues, health experts recommend getting flu vaccine early

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – We’re weeks away from the official start of flu season, but health experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

Health departments and pharmacies are starting to get flu shots in and health experts say it’s a good idea to go ahead and get one so you can be ahead of the game.

Flu season being in the midst of a pandemic is a major concern. COVID-19 and the flu, both potentially life-threatening illnesses, have claimed several lives here in Lexington.

Last year three people died from flu complications. So far 58 have died from COVID-19.

Experts say it is possible to catch both viruses at the same time - that’s why they’re strongly encouraging people to get a flu shot.

“We want to make sure that the hospitals, doctor’s offices, nurses stations, medical providers aren’t being overrun with people who are sick from one or the other. We need to keep these ICU beds free for the people who are at the most critical sickness, says Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Due to CDC guidelines, health facilities are changing the way they will administer flu shots this year. Of course, medical staff will be wearing PPE. Some facilities are going by appointments only others are thinking about having a drive-through setup.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will start offering flu shots in October. The department is giving out free flu shots on Oct 3.

