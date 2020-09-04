Advertisement

Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters

People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square.
People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.

Video posted on social media shows the car jerking through the crowd Thursday night with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.

No one appeared to be seriously injured.

The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

National

Officers suspended in suffocation death; protesters unswayed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspensions at a news conference Thursday amid outrage that city officials had previously kept quiet about Prude’s death.

National

Officers suspended following Daniel Prude's death investigation

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Rochester's mayor suspended 7 police officers after their involvement in the death of a black man.

News

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

National

Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Black man's death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed, including referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as “losers” and “suckers.”

National

Africana studies professor says she lied about being Black

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City, not the Black Latina from the inner city she claimed to be in her books.

National

Model predicts 400K Americans will die from COVID19 by Jan. 1

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The key model used by the White House coronavirus task force now projects that more than 400,000 Americans will die from coronavirus by January.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

National

Slain shooting suspect was a regular at Portland protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man believed to have fatally shot a supporter of President Donald Trump following skirmishes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, was a regular at the demonstrations that have roiled the Northwest city for months.