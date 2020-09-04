CASA Superhero 5K set to run this Saturday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentuckians are getting ready for this weekend’s ‘Run for the Roses,’ but another run will also be taking place on Saturday.

Organizers say capes will be flapping at CASA’s Superhero 5K Saturday morning – albeit, six feet apart.

It’s one of the first running events in Lexington since the pandemic started.

Executive Director of CASA Lexington, Melynda Jamison, says “Looking on social media on different threads I saw ‘What? The CASA Superhero Run is happening? It’s not virtual? It’s real!’ and there was a lot of excitement around that.”

Jamison says things will look quite different at the run this year.

“No figurines this year, and we also will not be offering chip timing. It will be clock-timed, and we will be social distancing on the 5K as well, and we’ll be encouraging people to be spaced apart and have waves so that on the course they will be distanced as well,” says Jamison.

“All the funds raised go to children right here in our community who need their own superhero. The CASA volunteer can often serve as that for them. So we’re thrilled to be able to bring in some much-needed funding during this difficult time to serve,” she continues.

Race organizers say they’re extremely excited to even be able to have the race, not just to raise money for CASA, but also to be a bright spot for those participating.

“Even as an adult we’re not all doing well with all of the changes and not being able to go about life as normal, so we really wanted this to be a bright spot and typically that’s what we’re always going for, for this to be a bright spot for everyone,” says Jamison.

For those interested in participating, there will be no race-day registration. Pre-registration for the race closes Friday at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

