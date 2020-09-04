Advertisement

CASA Superhero 5K set to run this Saturday in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentuckians are getting ready for this weekend’s ‘Run for the Roses,’ but another run will also be taking place on Saturday.

Organizers say capes will be flapping at CASA’s Superhero 5K Saturday morning – albeit, six feet apart.

It’s one of the first running events in Lexington since the pandemic started.

Executive Director of CASA Lexington, Melynda Jamison, says “Looking on social media on different threads I saw ‘What? The CASA Superhero Run is happening? It’s not virtual? It’s real!’ and there was a lot of excitement around that.”

Jamison says things will look quite different at the run this year.

“No figurines this year, and we also will not be offering chip timing. It will be clock-timed, and we will be social distancing on the 5K as well, and we’ll be encouraging people to be spaced apart and have waves so that on the course they will be distanced as well,” says Jamison.

“All the funds raised go to children right here in our community who need their own superhero. The CASA volunteer can often serve as that for them. So we’re thrilled to be able to bring in some much-needed funding during this difficult time to serve,” she continues.

Race organizers say they’re extremely excited to even be able to have the race, not just to raise money for CASA, but also to be a bright spot for those participating.

“Even as an adult we’re not all doing well with all of the changes and not being able to go about life as normal, so we really wanted this to be a bright spot and typically that’s what we’re always going for, for this to be a bright spot for everyone,” says Jamison.

For those interested in participating, there will be no race-day registration. Pre-registration for the race closes Friday at 6 p.m. Find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 27 minutes ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.

News

As COVID-19 outbreak continues, health experts recommend getting flu vaccine early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
We’re weeks away from the official start of flu season, but health experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

News

Trainer McPeek seeks 1st Kentucky Oaks win with Swiss Skydiver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Of course, while there are plenty of changes for this year’s Kentucky Derby, we’re still kicking off the weekend with the Kentucky Oaks.

Latest News

News

Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

News

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

News

Will ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ be played at the Derby?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Bloodhorse Magazine reports Churchill Downs is considering whether to retire the Derby tradition.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago