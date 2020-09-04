Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WKYT) – A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

The Sheriff says 29-year-old Clinton Peterson (above, left,) and 27-year-old Brendan Camous (above, right) are considered armed and dangerous.

Peterson is wanted on warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with probation. Camous has warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with a sex assault on a child sentence, and failure to appear on a DUI charge.

Peterson and Camous are also persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky. While the El Paso County Sheriff did not explicitly identify the subject in the missing person case, WKYT reported on the disappearance of Lori Feltz from Nicholas County back in 2016.

Deputies say Peterson and Camous are believed to be homeless and are possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and Northeastern Colorado areas.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.