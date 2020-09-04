Advertisement

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Clinton Peterson (l,) and Brendan Camous (r,) are wanted for failure to register as sex offenders, among other charges.
Clinton Peterson (l,) and Brendan Camous (r,) are wanted for failure to register as sex offenders, among other charges.(WKYT/El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WKYT) – A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

The Sheriff says 29-year-old Clinton Peterson (above, left,) and 27-year-old Brendan Camous (above, right) are considered armed and dangerous.

Peterson is wanted on warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with probation. Camous has warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with a sex assault on a child sentence, and failure to appear on a DUI charge.

Peterson and Camous are also persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky. While the El Paso County Sheriff did not explicitly identify the subject in the missing person case, WKYT reported on the disappearance of Lori Feltz from Nicholas County back in 2016.

Deputies say Peterson and Camous are believed to be homeless and are possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and Northeastern Colorado areas.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

News

Will ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ be played at the Derby?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Bloodhorse Magazine reports Churchill Downs is considering whether to retire the Derby tradition.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel finally arrives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
These next few days are going to make you fall weather fans very happy!

News

Corvette Museum celebrates 26 years, unveils 2021 colors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Thursday, the general manager of Bowling Green’s Corvette plant, Kai Spande, hosted an event

News

Lexington emergency management chief suspended over improperly used grant money

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s emergency management director has been suspended over a money issue.

News

Ahead of Derby weekend protests, NFAC leader walks back claim to ‘burn this’ city down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
It is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, and certainly the most exciting two minutes in sports, but this year’s Kentucky Derby will stand out in history for different reasons.

News

Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine by November

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
With the news of a possible vaccine that would be ready by November from the CDC, many say they still have questions.

State

Something just didn’t seem quite right about this license plate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police stopped a vehicle in Millersburg after something just didn’t seem right about a license plate...