Corvette Museum celebrates 26 years, unveils 2021 colors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the general manager of Bowling Green’s Corvette plant, Kai Spande, hosted an event for the museum’s 26th anniversary.

“This is an opportunity for people all around the United States and around the world in fact to come to Bowling Green to celebrate anything and everything Corvette,” Kai Spande said.

Spande’s statement proved true as one couple traveled about 11 hours from Pennsylvania to attend.

“We just love coming to Kentucky and catching up with everybody, seeing our friends and finding out what is new,” Mary Anne Lewandowski said. She and her husband came to Kentucky from Pennsylvania.

Tours of the inside of the Corvette plant are currently on pause because of COVID-19. However, at the event, Spande presented several videos relating to the production of Corvettes during the pandemic.

“COVID is creating more challenges. When we have those countermeasures in place to make sure we keep our employees protected, it is a strain on our supply base,” Spande explained.

Though the production of Corvettes has been altered amid the pandemic, Spande said there is still plenty of 2020 Corvette news to look forward to.

“With the new car that we have, the 2020 Stingray, the 2020 Stingray Coupe and convertible. We have other things we are working on such as the right hand drive.”

Kentucky Senator Mike Wilson attended the event and presented the Corvette plant with a Senate Resolution celebrating the next generation Corvette. Kentucky Senate Resolutions are awards honoring achievements made within the state.

Finally got to present the Senate Resolution for the Corvette being the 2020 North American Car of the Year!! Posted by Mike Wilson on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Thursday’s anniversary celebration wrapped up with the unveiling of the new 2021 Corvette colors: Silver Flare and Red Mist.

“I love the new red! If we were going to order a new car right now it would be the new red color,” Scott and Mary Anne Lewandowski said.

An event to not only honor Corvettes, but a hobby bringing people from all over the country together.

“It’s like family. The Corvette hobby is just one big family.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.