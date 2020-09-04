Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 809 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing up the state total to 51,677 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.70 percent positivity rate.

The governor announced that he has extended the mask mandate another 30 days.

“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Gov. Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”

Of Friday’s new cases, the governor says 98 are in kids 18 or younger. The youngest was a 2-month-old baby from Jefferson County.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 987.

The deaths reported Friday include a 61-year-old man from Barren County; 88-year-old woman from Carroll County; an 82-year-old man from Clinton County; an 82-year-old woman from Hardin County; two men, ages 72 and 77, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 67-year-old woman from Marion County; a 75-year-old man from Owsley County; a 79-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; and a 64-year-old woman from Warren County.

As of Friday, 674 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 138 are in the ICU. There have been at least 910,697 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”

