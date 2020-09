LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It may not feel like it, but Friday is Kentucky Oaks Day, and the day before the Kentucky Derby!

The ’Run for the Roses’ is happening in Louisville, but there are plenty of opportunities for you to get in on the fun in Lexington.

DeAnn Stephens is Home and About today to explain!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.