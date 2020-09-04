Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel finally arrives

Fall-like air is about to invade the region
Fall-like air is about to invade the region(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days are going to make you fall weather fans very happy!

This is some of the best stuff that fall has to offer. Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures are joining forces. I think that this is the best kind of collaboration you can ask for in the world of weather.

The entire holiday weekend will hold onto the pleasant weather. A cold front will begin to push in on Monday. It will be responsible for the next rain chance. It is also a great equalizer and will keep temperatures at some comfortable levels.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air moving into the forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After a final cold front moves through Friday, Fall air returns for the weekend ahead

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain potential

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of these rounds of showers & storms will have plenty of potential to bring some real soakers to the region.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead Of A Fall Front

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Storms may bring locally heavy rains tonight and Thursday.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances increase

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our widespread chances of showers & storms will be back today.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Storms get ready to increase ahead of a late week fall cold front.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Continues

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Rounds of storms look to continue as we roll into a brand new month.