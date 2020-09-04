Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel finally arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These next few days are going to make you fall weather fans very happy!

This is some of the best stuff that fall has to offer. Lower humidity and pleasant temperatures are joining forces. I think that this is the best kind of collaboration you can ask for in the world of weather.

The entire holiday weekend will hold onto the pleasant weather. A cold front will begin to push in on Monday. It will be responsible for the next rain chance. It is also a great equalizer and will keep temperatures at some comfortable levels.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

