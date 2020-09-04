Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

Friday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for independent candidates to submit required paperwork, which includes a $500 filing fee and the submission of at least 5,000 signatures.

A follow-up tweet from the Secretary of State says that his “staff is diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 signatures, to determine whether Mr. West has qualified to appear [on the ballot.]”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Yep. pic.twitter.com/YyCP7QxqjL — KY Sec. of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) September 4, 2020