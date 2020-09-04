Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WKYT) – A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.

Kentucky Baptist Relief traveled to Alexandria to help people recover from storm damage.

The group, made up of people from all over Kentucky, left last weekend from Lincoln County and other places and went to a hard hit area 125 miles from the gulf coast.

They’re a chainsaw crew and they’re used to traveling all over the United States and sometimes even beyond when disaster strikes.

This year it’s a bit different with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the challenges that it brings. Many of the volunteers are older and some are in the at-risk category, but these men and women believe they are doing something God has called them to do.

“You know we are working through those. We are taking safety precautions as we need to. But it is not in any hampering our work. It’s not hampering the ministry we are here to perform,” says Jeff Free, one of the group members.

In addition to the work clearing trees and debris and patching roofs, there is another group of Kentuckians in Fairmount, Texas,—a feeding crew cooking hot meals for victims.

The groups will travel back home early next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 27 minutes ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

News

As COVID-19 outbreak continues, health experts recommend getting flu vaccine early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
We’re weeks away from the official start of flu season, but health experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

News

CASA Superhero 5K set to run this Saturday in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Kentuckians are getting ready for this weekend’s ‘Run for the Roses,’ but another run will also be taking place on Saturday.

News

Trainer McPeek seeks 1st Kentucky Oaks win with Swiss Skydiver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Of course, while there are plenty of changes for this year’s Kentucky Derby, we’re still kicking off the weekend with the Kentucky Oaks.

Latest News

News

Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

News

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder from July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police had been looking for King since July 11 when they named him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darel Price.

News

Will ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ be played at the Derby?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Bloodhorse Magazine reports Churchill Downs is considering whether to retire the Derby tradition.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago