Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WKYT) – A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.

Kentucky Baptist Relief traveled to Alexandria to help people recover from storm damage.

The group, made up of people from all over Kentucky, left last weekend from Lincoln County and other places and went to a hard hit area 125 miles from the gulf coast.

They’re a chainsaw crew and they’re used to traveling all over the United States and sometimes even beyond when disaster strikes.

This year it’s a bit different with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the challenges that it brings. Many of the volunteers are older and some are in the at-risk category, but these men and women believe they are doing something God has called them to do.

“You know we are working through those. We are taking safety precautions as we need to. But it is not in any hampering our work. It’s not hampering the ministry we are here to perform,” says Jeff Free, one of the group members.

In addition to the work clearing trees and debris and patching roofs, there is another group of Kentuckians in Fairmount, Texas,—a feeding crew cooking hot meals for victims.

The groups will travel back home early next week.

