Kentucky leaders, public hesitant about news of vaccine by November

With the news of a possible vaccine that would be ready by November from the CDC, many say they still have questions.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Andy Beshear says he and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack have been watching the news closely, but say they question the likelihood of a vaccine actually being tested and ready for use.

“There will not be a vaccine for virtually everybody this calendar year,” said Stack. “I know that there’s a press to make these timelines, suggest we’re going to have vaccine going out the door to people in October and November. Let me be very clear about this. Because of the nature of this disease, and that vaccine, we will do our very best to review the evidence available so we can recommend affirmatively to the people of Kentucky when it’s safe to get a vaccine. "

Beshear echoed the comments saying he too wants to wait to see evidence. Meanwhile, the public has opinions of their own.

WKYT spent time Thursday speaking with many about their thoughts on the vaccine and if they would receive it if it was ready. The majority including Zachary Robinson said no. He believes more trust needs to be displayed from leaders of the nation.

“They just don’t trust our government -- the people who lead it all,” said Robinson. “We will let a few hundred thousand people do it first then we might go ahead and follow up.”

The CDC continues to request states prepare for if the vaccine does come out according to their schedule. Other COVID-19 vaccines continue to be tested.

