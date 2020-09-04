Lexington Div. of Community Corrections releases latest COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections have released the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases as they continue testing inmates and staff for the virus.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, the case numbers are as follows:

Inmate testing 79 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 494 have tested negative 64 inmate results are pending 637 inmates have been tested so far

Staff testing: 6 staff members have tested positive 79 staff members have tested negative 22 staff member results are pending 107 staff members have been tested so far



On Thursday, officials say they received confirmation that an inmate in a third housing unit tested positive for COVID-19. They say the inmate has been placed in isolation and the housing unit that he was housed in is in quarantine. All inmates in that housing unit have been tested, and results are pending.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.