Advertisement

Lexington Div. of Community Corrections releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections have released the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases as they continue testing inmates and staff for the virus.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, the case numbers are as follows:

  • Inmate testing
    • 79 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
    • 494 have tested negative
    • 64 inmate results are pending
    • 637 inmates have been tested so far
  • Staff testing:
    • 6 staff members have tested positive
    • 79 staff members have tested negative
    • 22 staff member results are pending
    • 107 staff members have been tested so far

On Thursday, officials say they received confirmation that an inmate in a third housing unit tested positive for COVID-19. They say the inmate has been placed in isolation and the housing unit that he was housed in is in quarantine. All inmates in that housing unit have been tested, and results are pending.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

News

Teen killed in tragic Anderson Co. crash last year leaves life-saving gift

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
September 6 marks one year since a tragic accident in Anderson County.

News

A longtime Derby Eve Party still looks to support its charities

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
The Derby in September? With no fans? Even the Derby Eve parties are shut down. We talk to the founder of the Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party about what's next.

News

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

Latest News

News

Police: Man shot in chest on Augusta Dr. in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon.

News

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives for the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After Friday's cold front, a better feeling holiday weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine

News

‘My Old Kentucky Home’ to play prior to Kentucky Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet from the Churchill Downs PR account states that “My Old Kentucky Home” will be played prior to the running of the Kentucky Derby this year.

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 3 hours ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.