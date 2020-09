Lexington emergency management chief suspended over improperly used grant money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s emergency management director has been suspended over a money issue.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Pat Dugger improperly used grant money. According to documents, Dugger charged the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program $13,000 for staff time between April and July.

Dugger was suspended for a month, but she has appealed the unpaid suspension.

