Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.(WKYT News)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) --

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club. She now hopes the community jumps in on the conversations.

The city is calling the event, “One Community, One Read.”

The book club focuses on the true story Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. In the book, a black man is on death row wrongfully convicted in the murder of a young white woman. Stevenson, a lawyer that represents the man, fights for equality in the judicial system and to prove his client’s innocence.

Read more about the book here.

White-Brown created the book club to start a community conversation on the challenges the country faced then and the challenges of today. The goal, she says, is also share a message of inclusion to all.

“The issue of social injustice that we are seeing around the country as well as within Kentucky is something that people are paying attention to so I think anytime we can provide education, people are very intrigued to be part of that,” said the mayor.

So far, 60 people have registered for the six week long book club. They mayor says it is open to anyone that wants to join and can cater to adults and young adults. She says they also chose the book because a movie that has also been made. She says regardless of reading the book or watching the movie, she says everyone can donate to the conversation.

Learn more or sign up for the book club here.

