Advertisement

‘My Old Kentucky Home’ to play prior to Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A tweet from the Churchill Downs PR account states that “My Old Kentucky Home” will be played prior to the running of the Kentucky Derby this year.

The tweet says the nearly 100-year tradition of singing the state song has been “appropriately modified,” and will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection.

A Thursday report from Bloodhorse.com created a stir when it said the future of the song at the Derby “remains under discussion.”

“My Old Kentucky Home” is the official state song and has played at the opening of every Derby since around 1930. It was written by Stephen Foster in the 1850s about a Kentucky slave being shipped off to the deep South, yearning to be back with his family, echoing the story arc of Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives for the weekend

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After Friday's cold front, a better feeling holiday weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine

News

Barbara Bailey to end four-decade run anchoring at WKYT

Updated: 1 hours ago
After more than four decades, Barbara Bailey – Kentucky’s longest-serving television news anchor – plans to retire from WKYT later this month.

News

Kentucky Baptist Relief continues work in Hurricane Laura disaster area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A group of Kentuckians are in Louisiana helping people recover from Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

News

As COVID-19 outbreak continues, health experts recommend getting flu vaccine early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
We’re weeks away from the official start of flu season, but health experts say it’s not too early to get your flu shot.

News

CASA Superhero 5K set to run this Saturday in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Kentuckians are getting ready for this weekend’s ‘Run for the Roses,’ but another run will also be taking place on Saturday.

News

Trainer McPeek seeks 1st Kentucky Oaks win with Swiss Skydiver

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Of course, while there are plenty of changes for this year’s Kentucky Derby, we’re still kicking off the weekend with the Kentucky Oaks.

News

Multiple protests planned on Derby Day in Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
A historic and unusual Derby weekend is on the horizon.

News

Colorado sheriff looking for two tied to Nicholas Co. woman’s disappearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado states authorities are looking for two men for sex offender registration violations.

Lexington

LFCHD reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 111 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.