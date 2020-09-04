‘My Old Kentucky Home’ to play prior to Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A tweet from the Churchill Downs PR account states that “My Old Kentucky Home” will be played prior to the running of the Kentucky Derby this year.

The tweet says the nearly 100-year tradition of singing the state song has been “appropriately modified,” and will be preceded by a moment of silence and reflection.

A Thursday report from Bloodhorse.com created a stir when it said the future of the song at the Derby “remains under discussion.”

“My Old Kentucky Home” is the official state song and has played at the opening of every Derby since around 1930. It was written by Stephen Foster in the 1850s about a Kentucky slave being shipped off to the deep South, yearning to be back with his family, echoing the story arc of Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

