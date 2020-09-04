Police: Man shot in chest on Augusta Dr. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot in the chest in a duplex on Augusta Drive. When police arrived, the person was in a pickup truck about to leave for the hospital. Police stopped the truck and got an ambulance to take the man to the hospital.

Neighbors say they heard four gun shots right around the apartment.

“Everything around us just seems like it’s continuous incidents all of the time now. It’s of concern to us older people because we want to live in a safe place,” neighbor Dominic Martina said.

Police are still trying to interview witnesses to find out what happened. There is no word yet on any suspects or the condition of the victim.

WKYT is following this story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.