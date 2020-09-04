Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing Friday evening
Shedaresthedevil won the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, with Swiss Skydiver coming in second place and Gamine in third for show. Pulling in an upset, Shedaresthedevil’s odds were 20-1 and won with a record time of 1:48.28.
Gamine, trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by John R. Velazquez, was the favorite leading into Friday’s race, with odds on the filly being an even-money 1/1.
This year’s Oaks, along with the Kentucky Derby, are looking quite different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The races were planned for May, but were postponed to the beginning of September.
