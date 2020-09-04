Shedaresthedevil wins Kentucky Oaks 146

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Oaks 146 is in the books with the featured race finishing Friday evening

Shedaresthedevil won the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, with Swiss Skydiver coming in second place and Gamine in third for show. Pulling in an upset, Shedaresthedevil’s odds were 20-1 and won with a record time of 1:48.28.

Gamine, trained by Bob Baffert and jockeyed by John R. Velazquez, was the favorite leading into Friday’s race, with odds on the filly being an even-money 1/1.

Shedaresthedevil wins the Kentucky Oaks!!! pic.twitter.com/1uJuFWrhVJ — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 4, 2020

This year’s Oaks, along with the Kentucky Derby, are looking quite different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The races were planned for May, but were postponed to the beginning of September.

Stop and smell those lilies, Shedaresthedevil pic.twitter.com/kNjOfHdc94 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 4, 2020

