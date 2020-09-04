Advertisement

Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

Sunday marks six months since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Sunday marks six months since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Kentucky.(AP)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

On March 6th, WKYT interviewed Doctor Ryan Stanton about the possibility of the coronavirus coming to Kentucky.

“We are going to see that person-to-person so the traditional screening in terms of ‘have you been to China’ is not going to be as effective,” Dr. Stanton said at that time.

A few hours later, Governor Andy Beshear would announce the state’s first case. Sunday will mark six months since then.

“If anybody could look back and say that everything they said was correct, then they are either a liar or they didn’t say anything. Because I think we’ve all seen a lot of correction and learned a lot of new things about this virus,” says Dr. Stanton.

While he was right about the spread, one of his other concerns, that hospitals might be overwhelmed with people thinking they had the virus, didn’t play out.

“That was a huge shock for all of us in healthcare,” he says. “We went from thinking we were going to be overwhelmed with numbers two drops of 40 to 50 in our case 60% of our ER about volume was dropped for about two months.”

In some cases, people who really needed emergency care avoided it.

“And it wasn’t just people who didn’t need to be in there. Some maybe were things that could’ve been handled in an outpatient setting. But most of it, much of it was people who needed emergency services,” says Dr. Stanton.

Recommendations on masks have also changed since then. At the time, the CDC was worried about a potential shortage for healthcare workers and didn’t know how effective they were for the general public.

“With the initial recommendations, including for myself, that they weren’t actually that helpful. But then now we’ve seen some test and the characteristics of this virus that with some distancing and precautions that it does decrease the potential spread,” says Dr. Stanton. “Is it perfect? By no means. It’s not an absolute protection but it does decrease.”

Dr. Stanton says for the past six months the public has been watching doctors learn about a virus in real-time.

“There have not been changes in messaging because of an ulterior motive, it has more to do with the fact that we are just learning about this virus as we go. And we’re finally getting a decent amount of information to really understand what it does how it does it and where we go from here,” says Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says another concern is as those ER numbers pick back up, hospitals may not have enough staff to handle the need because of so many layoffs and furloughs.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 809 new COVID-19 cases Friday; extends mask mandate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Sorting fact from fiction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Part V, the conclusion, in a week-long series targeting lies, conspiracies and other misinformation on social media.

News

Teen killed in tragic Anderson Co. crash last year leaves life-saving gift

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
September 6 marks one year since a tragic accident in Anderson County.

News

A longtime Derby Eve Party still looks to support its charities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The Derby in September? With no fans? Even the Derby Eve parties are shut down. We talk to the founder of the Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party about what's next.

Latest News

News

Lexington Div. of Community Corrections releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officials with the Lexington Division of Community Corrections have released the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases as they continue testing inmates and staff for the virus.

News

Morehead Mayor hopes to spark community conversations with book club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown says a forum to discuss inclusion in the community sparked the idea for a book club.

News

Police: Man shot in chest on Augusta Dr. in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Friday afternoon.

News

Kanye West has filed to appear on Kentucky’s presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet sent from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams appears to show paperwork filed by Kanye West’s representatives to appear on the state of Kentucky’s presidential ballot.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives for the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After Friday's cold front, a better feeling holiday weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine

News

‘My Old Kentucky Home’ to play prior to Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A tweet from the Churchill Downs PR account states that “My Old Kentucky Home” will be played prior to the running of the Kentucky Derby this year.