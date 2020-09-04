Sunday will mark 6 months since the 1st reported COVID-19 case in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – In just a few days, it will be exactly six months since Kentucky’s first reported case of COVID-19 was announced.

On March 6th, WKYT interviewed Doctor Ryan Stanton about the possibility of the coronavirus coming to Kentucky.

“We are going to see that person-to-person so the traditional screening in terms of ‘have you been to China’ is not going to be as effective,” Dr. Stanton said at that time.

A few hours later, Governor Andy Beshear would announce the state’s first case. Sunday will mark six months since then.

“If anybody could look back and say that everything they said was correct, then they are either a liar or they didn’t say anything. Because I think we’ve all seen a lot of correction and learned a lot of new things about this virus,” says Dr. Stanton.

While he was right about the spread, one of his other concerns, that hospitals might be overwhelmed with people thinking they had the virus, didn’t play out.

“That was a huge shock for all of us in healthcare,” he says. “We went from thinking we were going to be overwhelmed with numbers two drops of 40 to 50 in our case 60% of our ER about volume was dropped for about two months.”

In some cases, people who really needed emergency care avoided it.

“And it wasn’t just people who didn’t need to be in there. Some maybe were things that could’ve been handled in an outpatient setting. But most of it, much of it was people who needed emergency services,” says Dr. Stanton.

Recommendations on masks have also changed since then. At the time, the CDC was worried about a potential shortage for healthcare workers and didn’t know how effective they were for the general public.

“With the initial recommendations, including for myself, that they weren’t actually that helpful. But then now we’ve seen some test and the characteristics of this virus that with some distancing and precautions that it does decrease the potential spread,” says Dr. Stanton. “Is it perfect? By no means. It’s not an absolute protection but it does decrease.”

Dr. Stanton says for the past six months the public has been watching doctors learn about a virus in real-time.

“There have not been changes in messaging because of an ulterior motive, it has more to do with the fact that we are just learning about this virus as we go. And we’re finally getting a decent amount of information to really understand what it does how it does it and where we go from here,” says Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says another concern is as those ER numbers pick back up, hospitals may not have enough staff to handle the need because of so many layoffs and furloughs.

